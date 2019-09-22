|
|
GARCIA, Andrea Herrera Our beloved Andrea Herrera Garcia, age 82, of Austin, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Domingo Garcia; son, Oscar Garcia; parents, Trinidad and Carmen Herrera and siblings, Isabel Guardiola, Eva Hernandez, Ralph Herrera, Ysidro Partida, and Estella Partida. She is survived by her children, Domingo Garcia, Jr., Nancy Espinosa (Fred), and David Garcia (Dolores); grandchildren, Desiree Garcia, Jeremiah Espinosa, Diego Espinosa, John David Garcia, and Jose Domingo Garcia; great grandchildren, Soleil Gutierrez, Devin McDonald, and Mia Espinosa; siblings, Lupita Gomez, Roger Herrera, and Rachel Torrez and uncle, Cipriano Partida. Andrea is also survived by numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home, located at 607 E. Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78752. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, located at 1520 N Railroad Ave, Pflugerville, TX 78660. Interment will follow at Elgin Latin Cemetery. Please visit www.austinpeel.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019