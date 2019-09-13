|
MCGEE, Andrea Roberts Andrea Roberts McGee, of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home from breast cancer on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019. She was born at Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas, on March 9th, 1952. She attended St. Austin's Elementary, O. Henry Middle School, and graduated from Austin High School in 1970. She was raised in the Deep Eddy Neighborhood by loving parents and shared a joyous childhood with three sisters. A few years after graduating from the University of Texas, while living in Hyde Park, she fell in love with and married George McGee in September of 1977. It was at the arrival of her children where she truly flourished. She dedicated her life wholeheartedly to the raising of her four children and their friends. Her home was your home. Everyone was welcome. Andi had a unique, understated sense of humor that would crack you up, if you caught it. She loved to garden, study genealogy, sculpt, and play the piano, passions she passed on to her beloved children. She is preceded in death by her sisters Barbara & Christy, mother, Genevieve Roberts, and father, John Roberts. She is survived by her sister Dinny, husband George Sears McGee, children George Vance, Johnny & his wife Ashley, Willy, Emily & grandchildren Brooks, Peyton & Olivia. We will always remember her as a shining example of kindness, grace, and unconditional love. The memorial service will be at St. Austins Catholic Church, 10am Saturday September 14th, at Guadalupe and 21st, internment at Austin Memorial Cemetary at Hancock and Bull Creek. A reception will follow at 1623 Watchhill Road from 1230 to 2 pm. (Casual attire is suggested, it's still hot out there). In lieu of flowers, please plant some in your garden; it's what she would want. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 13, 2019