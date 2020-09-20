NUNN, Andree Metzger 1926-2020 Andree Nunn passed away in the early morning hours of August 21, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was 94 years old. She was born in Mulhouse, Alcase-Lorraine, France to German parents, and lived in Germany during the war. Yet, she always considered herself, French. She married Bernard Nunn, a U.S. soldier from North Carolina in 1946. She is predeceased by her husband, and daughter, Theresa. She is survived by sons, Bernard and James, and daughter, Loretta.She is also survived by four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild, Burial was at Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio.



