Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1309 E 12th Street
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Austin, TX
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Paradise Cemetery South
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Clemons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Clemons


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Clemons Obituary
CLEMONS, Andrew Andrew Clemons, 91, formerly of Houston died Sunday in Austin, TX. He was born in Round Rock, TX on April 21, 1928, a son of the late Francie (Wilson) and Alcy Clemons, Sr. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 1 PM on Thursday, January 9th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX. Burial will be Friday 12 Noon at Paradise Cemetery South in Houston, TX. Viewing and flowers can be sent 3pm - 6pm today to 1309 E 12th Street in Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to execute his final earthly services with dignity and excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -