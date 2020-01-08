|
|
CLEMONS, Andrew Andrew Clemons, 91, formerly of Houston died Sunday in Austin, TX. He was born in Round Rock, TX on April 21, 1928, a son of the late Francie (Wilson) and Alcy Clemons, Sr. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 1 PM on Thursday, January 9th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX. Burial will be Friday 12 Noon at Paradise Cemetery South in Houston, TX. Viewing and flowers can be sent 3pm - 6pm today to 1309 E 12th Street in Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to execute his final earthly services with dignity and excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020