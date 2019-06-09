Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1446
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
San Jose Catholic Church
Andrew D. Ledesma Jr. Obituary
LEDESMA JR., Andrew D. Age 85 of Austin passed away on June 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Petra Ledesma; sons, Gilbert, Edward, Joe Andrew Ledesma; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters. Recitation of the Holy Rosary 7:00 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home 2620 South Congress. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 9, 2019
