|
|
LEDESMA JR., Andrew D. Age 85 of Austin passed away on June 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Petra Ledesma; sons, Gilbert, Edward, Joe Andrew Ledesma; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters. Recitation of the Holy Rosary 7:00 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home 2620 South Congress. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 9, 2019