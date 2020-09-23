ESCOBEDO, Andrew Dario Andrew Dario Escobedo, our beloved son, passed away on September 17, 2020 at the age of 13. Andrew was born on August 23, 2007 in Austin, TX to Matt and Wendy (Hopkins) Escobedo. He had just entered the 7th grade at Gorzycki Middle School where he played the saxophone and enjoyed robotics and engineering classes. Andrew loved, and was very good at, tearing things apart and putting them back together. Whether it was an expensive remote control car that he had only owned for a matter of hours or an old BB gun that he just knew he could make better, he always had a project. He was incredibly intelligent, had a wit that could cut through any conversation and could always find a joke for any situation usually on the slightly inappropriate side. He also loved playing with his friends. Whether riding their dirt bikes around the neighborhood, hitting the skate parks with their scooters or simply exploring any wooded area they could find, there was no shortage of fun to be had. Andrew lived through much in his short life. At the age of 3, he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). For 3 years, 3 months and 23 days, he underwent chemotherapy treatment and came out victorious. Through that experience he became wise beyond his years and had a compassion for other people that is rare in someone so young. This compassion and concern is why we know the final act of his life, giving life to others through the donation of his organs, would be so important to him. Andrew is survived by his mother and father Wendy and Matt, his sister Olivia, his grandparents David and Kathy Escobedo, Les and Debra Ready, Jerry and Edie Hopkins, his great grandparents Joe and Emma Hopkins and Lillie Hodges, his aunts and uncles Wes Hopkins and Mark Byrn, Nate and Jessica Smalley, Paul and Anna Pryputniewicz and his cousins Parker and Ruby. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at Pecan Springs Ranch located at 10601 B Derecho Drive, Austin, TX 78737 at 5:00 pm. Masks will be required and the event will be outdoors where there will be plenty of room to maintain social distance. The event will also be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dell Children's Foundation at supportdellchildrens.org
in Andrew's honor.