HALL, Jr., Andrew (A.F.) Andrew Franklin (A.F.) Hall, Jr., 84, of La Grange, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations. Funeral Services will be held at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Interment will follow in the La Grange City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter, Fayette County Sheriff's Memorial & Benevolent Society or to a . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 12, 2019