STRATMANN, Andrew Louis Andy Stratmann was born in Houston on January 18, 1989. He arrived seven weeks early at a mere 3 lbs. 4 oz. but grew quickly and took the world by storm. With a bald head until the age of two, an infectious smile, and bright brown eyes, it was easy to fall in love with him. As Andy grew, he quickly proved himself to be a smart, kind, and generous soul who would do anything for anyone. Family and friends were enamored by his delightful and engaging friendliness and sense of humor. Andy loved skateboarding and spent much of his childhood and teenage years at local skateparks. Summer afternoons were spent narrating 90s video games to his little sister, Sally, who would sit on his bed and watch him beat Crash Bandicoot for the fifteenth time. To both the joy and chagrin of his family, he became a skillful drummer. Andy's talents shuffled through a few high school metal bands, playing in the garage for as long as his family and neighbors could bear it. Andy met Chelsea at a local nursing home where they both worked as Certified Nursing Assistants. They were loving and gentle individuals and gravitated towards one another immediately. Andy spent his working years caring for older adults at nursing homes and hospice facilities throughout Austin. He cared deeply about them, and often came home with notes from grateful families. There's a mile-long line of former patients in heaven who are anxious to embrace him. Andy and Chelsea's daughter Autumn arrived in 2012. His profound love for her can still be seen in her bright blue eyes and happy, outgoing personalitya sign that he'll always be with us. While imparting his tender nature, Andy often took Autumn to a local animal shelter where the cats and dogs loved their kindness and attention. Andy passed away on March 28, 2019. He is survived by Chelsea and Autumn, parents Anita and Don, and sister Sally. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9500 Neenah Ave. in Austin. Andy's family would also like to extend their sincere thanks to the entire staff at Huntington-Surrey Preparatory School, who lovingly guided and nurtured Andy toward his high school diploma. In fond remembrance of Andy's life, memorial contributions may be sent to the school at 5206 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731. Andy's online obituary and guestbook can be viewed on the Beck Funeral Home website (www.beckchapels.com). Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary