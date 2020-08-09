ARTZ, Andrew Stephen "He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?" Micah 6:8 Andrew Stephen Artz, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend, passed peacefully from this life, surrounded by his loving family, on June 24, 2020. Andy, the oldest of four children, was born to Alfred Joseph Artz and Suzanne Wallace Artz on October 25, 1951. He graduated from Waltrip High School in Houston, and he went on to earn a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Houston, a B.B.A. in Accounting from Sam Houston State University, and his C.P.A. license. During his career, he worked in a variety of fields, including oil and gas and health care, and he spent the last 16 years of his career working as the Chief Financial Officer of Work Force Solutions in Round Rock. Andy enjoyed traveling throughout the country with his family on their wonderful summer vacations, but the place he loved best was the Texas hill country, especially Lynx Haven and Mo-Ranch. Swimming in and floating on the Guadalupe River were glimpses of heaven on this side for Andy. He had many interests, among which were history, current events, politics, travel, photography, classic films, biographies, music, and sports, especially Baylor football and basketball. His favorite games to watch were the ones in which his son played, and Andy never missed a game from Little League through high school football and baseball. Andy's first priority was always his family, for whom he had boundless love. He told them as often as he could how much he loved them, how proud he was of them, and how lucky he was to be part of their lives. The truth was, of course, that we were the lucky ones. We were so blessed to have that sweet, gentle, patient spirit in our lives. He loved us so completely, with all of his heart, and he gave and gave without ever expecting anything in return. Through the example of his beautiful life, he quietly taught us every day what unconditional love, grace, humility, and courage look like. Andy leaves his beloved wife, Susan; his son, Brian, and his wife, Katie, both of whom he loved dearly; his three grandchildren, who were the greatest joy of his life, Andrew David, Benjamin Charles, and Elizabeth Suzanne Artz; his two brothers, Chuck Artz and his wife, Julie and Tom Artz and his wife, Delia; his sister, Margaret Harrist; his sister-in-law, Rev. Dr. Janet Whaley Zimmerman; his brother-in-law, Don Whaley, and his wife, Mary; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends to celebrate his wonderful life. His family was his greatest source of joy and will serve as a lasting legacy of a life well lived. Our family would like to thank Andy's gifted, compassionate doctors and nurses, especially Dr. Andrew Jackson and Dr. Demetrius Loukas, who fought so hard for him. A private memorial service celebrating Andy's life will be held at a later date.



