WAGNER, Andy Frank Andy Frank Wagner passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at home with loved ones near. Andy was born on July 1, 1925 in Buda, Texas. He was the eighth child of Frank and Nora Lee Wagner. He grew up in South Austin listening to the gospel story from his parents, helping around the farm, and working with his father at several local dairies. He attended St. Elmo School, Alan Jr. High and Austin High School. His education was interrupted when he joined the Marine Corps in order to serve his county. As a Private First Class, he saw action in the South Pacific, including the battles of Tarawa and Saipan. He was awarded commendations and the Purple Heart. After returning to the United States he was stationed at the Blimp Base at Hitchcock, Texas until the war ended. Returning to Austin, he married his high school sweetheart, Jeannette Park. They had one child, their daughter, Sharon. During this time Andy completed his education, graduating from Austin High School and attending the University of Texas and Nixon-Clay Business College. He joined in the growing Austin real estate market by becoming a broker. Through the Institute of Real Estate Management, he became a Certified Property Manager, serving as President of the Austin Chapter 61 in 1972. He was also a member of the Austin Apartment Association, serving a term as president in 1967-1968. Andy was a member of the Southwest Football Officials Association for 35 years and refereed games throughout much of Central Texas. Andy and Jeannette loved hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with friends and family. Until her death in 1980, Jeannette loved playing golf and refereeing high school volleyball. After retiring, Andy bought a small farm near Georgetown. He and his second wife, Diania, raised Beefmaster cattle. He loved driving his John Deere tractor and baling hay. The farm was a wonderful place for grandchildren and Wagner family reunions. He truly loved his family unconditionally and never wavered from his faith. He was kind, generous and always had a knee to sit on or a shoulder to cry on. He will be missed. Andy was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeannette; parents, Frank and Nora Lee Wagner; brother, Marvin Wagner; sisters, Lorene Davis, Oneita Creek, Lola Bain, Mary Jane Vollmer, Alta Lee Stephens and Charlotte Washburn. He is survived by his wife, Diania Wagner; daughter, Sharon Wagner Cagle; sister, Roselle Fischler; granddaughters, Darcy Stutts and husband, Robert, Katherine Brady and husband, Adam; great grandchildren, Van Wagner Brady, Tucker Norman Brady and Savannah Wren Stutts; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 P.M. Interment to follow at Live Oak Cemetery. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers at Texas Home Health/Hospice. Memorial Contributions can be made to Wounded Warrier Project. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary