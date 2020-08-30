1/1
Angel Zavala
1922 - 2020
{ "" }
ZAVALA, Angel Angel Zavala, 98, of Taylor was called home by our Heavenly Father on August 20, 2020. He was born May 20, 1922 in Coupland, Texas to Zeferino Zavala and Monica Almendariz Zavala. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Guadalupe Rincon Zavala, grandson Adolph Hernandez, III, granddaughter Clarissa Campos, son-in-law Mario Bustos, siblings Jose Zavala, Elias Zavala, Isaac Zavala, Leobardo Zavala, and Juana Nunez. He was a member of St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church and each of his nine children attended St. Mary's Catholic School. His Catholic faith was very near and dear to his heart in which he emulated his faith through peace, kindness, and humility. He worked tirelessly to ensure his faith was the foundation for his family. He often recited scripture to help guide his family through difficult situations. He attended mass regularly, participated in parish activities and was devoted to receiving the Holy Eucharist and praying the rosary daily. Mr. Zavala served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, his 8th Air Force and the 2nd Bomb Division, under the command of General James Doolittle, joined forces in bombing the Beaches of Normandy prior to the landing of General Omar Bradley's troops on Utah and Omaha beaches. He proudly served his final tour of duty in the Island of Guam and was honorably discharged on December 3, 1945. Mr. Zavala's military decorations include the European Theater of Operations Ribbon with 4 battle stars, the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon, the American Defense Ribbon, the Good Conduct Medal, and the WW II Victory Medal. His WW II story is recorded at the University of Texas "Voces Oral History Center." He worked to elect John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Baines Johnson to office in 1960 and received an invitation to attend the Kennedy Inauguration. He served as a chairman of the local American GI Forum and was a member of the Sidney Pierce Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #4476 in Taylor. He was an active member of the Taylor American Legion Graham D. Luhn Post #39. In 1995, he retired as a supervisor from American Desk Manufacturing Company after 45 years of service with the company. Family was always special to him and he was thankful to God for the blessing of his family. He is survived by nine children: Arturo Zavala and wife Rose, Linda Bustos, Victoria Watson and husband Douglas, Elizabeth Campos and husband Julio, Phillip Zavala and wife Carmen, Mary Frances Martinez and husband Thomas, Jennifer Jewett and husband Scott, Monica Zavala, and Brenda Zavala, and two sisters, Frances Padilla and husband Rudy, and Sara Delgado, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Carlos Zavala, Nikki DeLeon, Robert Hernandez, Gina Bustos, Stephanie Santos, Adam Watson, Chris Campos, Richard Zavala, Monica Michelle Zavala, Allison Fuentes, Julie Martinez, Amanda Martinez, Alex Jewett, and Gabriel Jewett, 15 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Honoring their grandfather as pallbearers are Carlos Zavala, Robert Hernandez, Adam Watson, Chris Campos, Richard Zavala, Alex Jewett, and Gabriel Jewett. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30 at Providence Funeral Home with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31 at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church, 408 Washburn in Taylor followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Zuleyma Barrera and Bernice Casarez for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Mary's Catholic School, 520 Washburn, Taylor, Texas 76574.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Providence Funeral Home - Taylor
AUG
30
Rosary
07:00 PM
Providence Funeral Home - Taylor
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
35 entries
August 29, 2020
A beautiful tribute to a humble man. My sincerest condolences to the entire Zavala family. I am so sorry for the loss of such an accomplished man, dedicated to his family, committed to the Word of God. I had the honor of meeting Mr. Zavala on a couple of occasions. Great Thanks for his service to the country, Truly a person that has earned all of the blessings he will receive and worthy of Eternal Life in the Kingdom of Heaven,

God Bless and may you Rest In Peace as you inherit all of the promises and blessings God has to offer.
james Blain
Friend
August 29, 2020
Our sympathy to the Zavala family. We are so sorry for
your loss. All of you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Mike and Ophelia E. Ochoa
Mike & Ophelia Ochoa
Friend
August 28, 2020
This was the most amazing gentleman I have meet , being Mario Bustos sister I was blessed and honored to have know him .
God Bless everyone .
Emma Gonzalez
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
I know I didn't know you personally, but I am a very very good friend to your grand-daughter.
She spoke very highly of you and she loved you very much.You will really be missed Rest in peace. .
Angela Bell
Angela Sirls-Bell
Friend
August 28, 2020
My condolences to the Zavala family. What a beautiful legacy. Monica always spoke fondly of her dad. May the Holy Spirit comfort you as you endure the loss of your family’s patriarch.
Terry Bell
Coworker
August 27, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Basilia Palomo
Friend
August 26, 2020
My condolences to the entire Zavala family, especially to Mary, Brenda, and Monica.
Your Dad sounded like a wonderful man who was full of love and faith.
May he Rest In Peace.

Respectfully,

Monica Carmona-Yanez
Monica Carmona-Yanez
Friend
August 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Zavala families and especially to Phillip & Carmen Zavala, Richard and Monica... Your loved one will always be a part of our country's story. For his sacrifice on behalf of our nation will always be honored. Thank You for his service! Many great titles he endured... a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, father-in-law, a friend and much more. I hope in the days to come you lean on family for comfort. May you reflect back at treasured memories of times you shared and know his legacy lives on.
My thoughts and prayers for you/family.
With Much Sympathy❤
Sandra Khan
Family
August 26, 2020
My condolences to the Zavala family. Sending you prayers during these difficult times.
Valerie and Delilah Flores
August 26, 2020
Joe and Gracie are so very sorry for your loss. May our Lords love comfort you.
Joe and Gracie Flores
August 26, 2020
GOD BLESS YOU ALL DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME! MR. ZAVALA WAS ONE OF THE BEST! HE AND MRS. ZAVALA RAISED A FINE FAMILY! I WENT TO SCHOOL WITH LINDA AND VICTORIA! I AM PRAYING FOR THE PEACE THAT ONLY GOD CAN GIVE YOU ALL! I LOVE YOU!
RITA ZIMMERHANZEL HUSER
Friend
August 26, 2020
My heart goes out to the family. May God grant you peace. I am so sorry for your loss. Embrace your fond memories!!
Sandy Sargent
August 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.R I P
Lana Gonzales
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
My condolences to the family of Angel Zavala. He was always ready with a big smile. A member of the greatest generation and a war hero. I always had reverence and respect for all WW 2 vets and especially for Mr. Zavala. Rest In Peace my friend.
Robert Morales
Friend
August 25, 2020
My condolences!!! A great man!! Monica spoke about him often.
Amber Long
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
Sending our heartfelt condolences to your family. Sending you and your father our prayers
Dennis Robinson
Friend
August 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences and prayers for your beloved father, grandfather. He will be remembered lovingly and for his ongoing guidance for his whole family. I only met him twice but felt like I knew who he was from Liz. Thanks for sharing your family memories. Love and Hugs to All His Family for this GREAT LOSS.
Linda Campbell
Friend
August 25, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. I worked with Mr Zavala at American Desk and remember him as a very nice and considerate person. May God comfort your family through this sad time.
Carol and Freddie Wuensche
Coworker
August 24, 2020
I can't tell you how much our family loved Uncle Angel and Aunt Lupe over the years. His passing is a heartbreaking loss for all who had the joy of knowing him. He will be missed so much. Sincere condolences to all of his wonderful family.
Rodney Rincon
Family
August 24, 2020
Hey everyone ... I just do not know the words to adequately let you know just how sorry I am that Uncle Angel has passed. My love, thoughts and prayers are with all of you. His greatness shows in each and every one of you. Love you all. Linda Rincon Lopez
Linda Lopez
Family
August 24, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Zavala family.
Joe & Sylvia Rodriguez
Friend
August 24, 2020
I would like to send my sincere condolences to the Zavala family especially my dear friends Mary and Jennifer!! Laura and I will keep your whole family in our prayers
James and Laura Jackson
Friend
August 24, 2020
Rest in peace. So glad we visited
Hope Rincon Talton
Family
August 24, 2020
You will be missed by so many people who knew and loved you. I now have a new Guardian Angel I can talk to.
Jamie Santos
August 24, 2020
Sending our love and prayers to the entire Zavala family. Rest easy Uncle Angel.
Your Chicago family
Family
August 24, 2020
Querida familia Zavala, reciban un gran abrazo con mucho cariño, de la Familia Zavala Soto en la Ciudad de México. Unimos nuestras oraciones para el eterno descanso de mi Tío Ángel Zavala. Abrazos para todas y todos.
Amalia Zavala Soto
Family
August 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Paul Burow
Friend
August 24, 2020
My deepest condolences. My dad and Lupe were first cousins. Sending prayers to all of you for comfort and peace. Our Heavenly Father has welcomed him home with open arms.
Natalia Guerra (Carrizales)
Family
August 24, 2020
My condolences to the family! May God wrap his arms around y’all at this difficult time. God bless!
Zerah & Robert Ybarra
Friend
August 24, 2020
Rest in heavenly peace Uncle Angel. Our Lord has reunited you and Aunt Lupe. May the Zavala family find comfort and joy knowing that he was a child of God and has a place in heaven.
Joe Talasek
Family
August 23, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family. So sorry for your loss. He was a very respectable man with a wonderful family.
Brenda Bartosh
Friend
August 21, 2020
He knew me all my life. I am one of his many grandchildren.

One of the most vivid childhood memories I have was when he worked at a gas station a couple of blocks from his home. He would let us sit in the booth with him while customers came by, as long as we were good. All we wanted was bubble gum. He taught us to count change. It was silly, but so much fun. I was sure one day that I could sit in that booth and work at the gas station and chew gum. Fast forward twenty-something years, and I'm married with children, who also call him Grandpa, even though he held the title great-grandpa. He worked most of his life building desks at a manufacturing company in Taylor. I am lucky to have a (heavy) wooden desk with a drawer and pull out tray for my keyboard. Thanks, Grandpa. Miss you! #blessed
Nikki DeLeon
Grandchild
August 21, 2020
I have never respected or looked up to anyone as much as I did to my Uncle Angel. My heart aches as I have learned of his passing. My deepest sympathies to his sisters and my cousins and their families. I know how much he was loved and how much his kind spirit will be missed. He was a great and humble man, a WWII veteran, and one of the Greatest Generation. Adios Tio.
George Gomez
Family
August 21, 2020
My heart aches upon learning of my Uncle's passing. He was an extremely kind and generous person. I will never forget him. Deepest condolences from Elena and our family to his sisters and my cousins and their families, on their loss. Adios Tio Angel.
George Gomez
Family
August 21, 2020
To all the Zavala family,
So sorry for your loss. My prayers and condolences go out to all of you!

In Christ,
Helen Urbis
Helen Urbis
Acquaintance
