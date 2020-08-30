ZAVALA, Angel Angel Zavala, 98, of Taylor was called home by our Heavenly Father on August 20, 2020. He was born May 20, 1922 in Coupland, Texas to Zeferino Zavala and Monica Almendariz Zavala. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Guadalupe Rincon Zavala, grandson Adolph Hernandez, III, granddaughter Clarissa Campos, son-in-law Mario Bustos, siblings Jose Zavala, Elias Zavala, Isaac Zavala, Leobardo Zavala, and Juana Nunez. He was a member of St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church and each of his nine children attended St. Mary's Catholic School. His Catholic faith was very near and dear to his heart in which he emulated his faith through peace, kindness, and humility. He worked tirelessly to ensure his faith was the foundation for his family. He often recited scripture to help guide his family through difficult situations. He attended mass regularly, participated in parish activities and was devoted to receiving the Holy Eucharist and praying the rosary daily. Mr. Zavala served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, his 8th Air Force and the 2nd Bomb Division, under the command of General James Doolittle, joined forces in bombing the Beaches of Normandy prior to the landing of General Omar Bradley's troops on Utah and Omaha beaches. He proudly served his final tour of duty in the Island of Guam and was honorably discharged on December 3, 1945. Mr. Zavala's military decorations include the European Theater of Operations Ribbon with 4 battle stars, the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon, the American Defense Ribbon, the Good Conduct Medal, and the WW II Victory Medal. His WW II story is recorded at the University of Texas "Voces Oral History Center." He worked to elect John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Baines Johnson to office in 1960 and received an invitation to attend the Kennedy Inauguration. He served as a chairman of the local American GI Forum and was a member of the Sidney Pierce Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #4476 in Taylor. He was an active member of the Taylor American Legion Graham D. Luhn Post #39. In 1995, he retired as a supervisor from American Desk Manufacturing Company after 45 years of service with the company. Family was always special to him and he was thankful to God for the blessing of his family. He is survived by nine children: Arturo Zavala and wife Rose, Linda Bustos, Victoria Watson and husband Douglas, Elizabeth Campos and husband Julio, Phillip Zavala and wife Carmen, Mary Frances Martinez and husband Thomas, Jennifer Jewett and husband Scott, Monica Zavala, and Brenda Zavala, and two sisters, Frances Padilla and husband Rudy, and Sara Delgado, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Carlos Zavala, Nikki DeLeon, Robert Hernandez, Gina Bustos, Stephanie Santos, Adam Watson, Chris Campos, Richard Zavala, Monica Michelle Zavala, Allison Fuentes, Julie Martinez, Amanda Martinez, Alex Jewett, and Gabriel Jewett, 15 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Honoring their grandfather as pallbearers are Carlos Zavala, Robert Hernandez, Adam Watson, Chris Campos, Richard Zavala, Alex Jewett, and Gabriel Jewett. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30 at Providence Funeral Home with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31 at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church, 408 Washburn in Taylor followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Zuleyma Barrera and Bernice Casarez for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Mary's Catholic School, 520 Washburn, Taylor, Texas 76574.