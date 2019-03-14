LUTHER, Angela S. Mrs. Angela Violet Steward Luther, age 64, a British national and former resident of Kyle, TX and Washington, N.C., died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. A celebration of Mrs. Luther's life will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 from the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Mrs. Luther was born in Fakenham-Magna, Suffolk, United Kingdom on September 13, 1954. She was the daughter of the late Stanley Charles Steward and Laura Decima Jones Steward. Mrs. Luther was a retired secretary of the Band Department of Hays High School in Buda, Texas. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, reading, knitting, tending to her flower garden and collecting antiques. On June 15, 1974, she married Roman Norman Luther, Jr., who survives. Surviving with her husband are her son, Scott Luther of Boston, Mass.; daughter, Caroline Haskins (Matthew) of Washington, D.C.; grandson, Hunter Haskins of Washington, D.C.; and two sisters, Sandra Sampson of Axeminster, Devon, England, and Julia Glover of Coppull, Lancashire, England. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, N.C. is honored to serve the Luther family. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary