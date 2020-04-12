Home

Anita Arellano Obituary
ARELLANO, Anita "Annie" Benavides 1937-2020 Our beloved Anita "Annie" Benavides Arellano, age 82, resident of Austin, was born into Eternal Life in the afternoon of Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Anita is reunited with her son, Manuel Arellano, JR., who passed in infancy; daughter, Virginia Salazar; grandson, Raymundo Salazar; parents, Christobal and Audelia Benavides; brothers, Roy, Armando, Raymond, Christobal, Jr., Joe; and sister, Patsy Ann Benavides. Anita leaves behind her beloved husband of 62 years, Manuel Arellano; daughters, Patricia Glover (Bill), Lydia Garcia (Ruben), and Guadalupe Valadez; grandchildren, Amanda Garcia, Joshua Maldonado, Christina Rivera, Garrett Maldonado, Will Glover, Alexia Castillo, Mark Salazar, Jacob Valadez, Nicole Garcia, Kamila Sanchez; six precious great-grandchildren; siblings, Alice Gonzalez, Gilbert, Jimmy and Jesse Benavides, and Mary Bernal; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and many friends. Annie retired from the Austin American-Statesman after 30 years of service. A limited visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m at Mission Funeral Home-East side, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas. Private visitation and service will follow, from 5pm onward on Tuesday evening, service will be live streamed from Mission Funeral Home-East sides Facebook at 7pm. Anita will be laid to rest the following morning, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11am at Santa Maria Cemetery in Pflugerville.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020
