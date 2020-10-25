1/1
Anita Guerra Phillips
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILLIPS, Anita Guerra (Nonz) Our beloved wife, mother and sister, 52, born March 10, 1967, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Crecencio and Anita V. Guerra, and her brother, Rudy Guerra. She is survived by her loving husband, Doug Phillips (her "Atlas man") ; daughters: Marissa Rivera and Mariah Rivera; grandchildren: Iris Garcia and Matthew Flores; Siblings: Eva Cisneros (Regino); Christina Lopez (Mike); Hope Martinez (Robert); Isabel Rivera (Ray); Ernest and Richardo Guerra and Dominga Guerra (sister-in-law). She also leaves behind to grieve, several close nieces and nephews (which she jokingly say, "who grew you up"); aunts and uncles; and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 30 at 1:00 p.m. 4705 E. Ben White Blvd. Austin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved