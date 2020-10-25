PHILLIPS, Anita Guerra (Nonz) Our beloved wife, mother and sister, 52, born March 10, 1967, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Crecencio and Anita V. Guerra, and her brother, Rudy Guerra. She is survived by her loving husband, Doug Phillips (her "Atlas man") ; daughters: Marissa Rivera and Mariah Rivera; grandchildren: Iris Garcia and Matthew Flores; Siblings: Eva Cisneros (Regino); Christina Lopez (Mike); Hope Martinez (Robert); Isabel Rivera (Ray); Ernest and Richardo Guerra and Dominga Guerra (sister-in-law). She also leaves behind to grieve, several close nieces and nephews (which she jokingly say, "who grew you up"); aunts and uncles; and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 30 at 1:00 p.m. 4705 E. Ben White Blvd. Austin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store