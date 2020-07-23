LINENBERGER, Anita Kay Browning Anita Kay Browning Linenberger was born July 14, 1941 to Katie Dee Kauffman Browning and Robert Sydney Browning. She was born in the old, un-air conditioned Bastrop hospital like so many Bastropians from her generation. She attended grade school in Bastrop until the family moved to Corpus Christi where her dad took a job at the naval air station. Kay attended junior high Mary Carroll High School in Corpus Christi as a member of its first graduating class. While working with the yearbook staff, Kay's idea to name the yearbook "The Anchor" was approved. She enjoyed life on the Texas coast and made many lifelong friends there. The family has enjoyed hearing about the many stories of extended family visiting while living there. At the age of 10, Kay accepted Christ as her savior. She and her family attended First Baptist Church in Bastrop where she worshipped for over 60 years. She was active in many capacities at FBC , including teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir and serving both as church treasurer and on numerous committees. In November 2014 her spiritual home became Woodlawn Baptist Church in Austin. At that point in her life she wasn't physically able to be as active as she would have liked, but she filled roles that allowed her servant's heart to show. She baked literally thousands of sugar cookies for Woodlawn's Christmas Experience over the past three years and helped serve a welcoming cup of hot chocolate to many, many people attending. She made wonderful friendships while attending Woodlawn that she cherished deeply. Her mission was always to lift hearts to Jesus and use her time, talents and treasures to share the gospel. She was an active mom during her daughter's school years by serving as Brownie Troop leader, homeroom mother, carpool driver and concession stand worker. She worked tirelessly to help raise funds for school and/or band trips during those twelve years. Throughout those years she never missed one football game or competition where her daughter performed. She began working in the office of her husband's business, Texas Rendering Company in 1971 untiI her retirement in 1984. In the early 1990s, Kay went into the professional catering business with her partner Chris Cartwright, opening up Puddin' 'n' Pie Catering to Bastrop County and beyond. Her commercial-sized home kitchen stands as a legacy to her spirit of southern hospitality, and remains the central gathering place of her family to this day. Her doors were always open on holidays to widows, friends and folks living alone, making sure they always took extra food home with them. Friends have fondly shared memories of fellowshipping around her kitchen table while enjoying meals she prepared. Next to the Lord, Kay's most treasured thing in life was her family. Like her mother, Kay naturally assumed the position of family matriarch a role she served with pride. Though her mobility diminished in the later years of her life, she still loved to travel and cook for her family. To her death, she remained quick-witted and never left you wondering what was on her mind. Her family will always think of her when listening to Jimmy Buffett, tending to their home gardens or eating pie on holidays. Her legacy will live on through her family who remains. She is survived by her daughter, Aya Lueders and husband, Russell, her granddaughter Dara Kay Rabensburg, her grandson Dustin James Matocha and wife LaurenAshley and the apple of her eye, her great-grandson Deven Reese Bratcher. Also surviving her is Rachel Owens, her only living aunt. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Louis Linenberger, her parents Katie Dee Kauffman Browning and Robert Sydney Browning, grandparents Bessie and D.F. Kauffman, Annie and Jeptha Browning, aunts Jessie Browning, Hester Faye Lock and uncles Bud Kauffman, Albert Lock, Sr. and Doyle Owens. She leaves behind numerous cousins who loved her dearly as she loved them. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you consider making donations in Kay's name to the Bastrop County Animal Shelter or to the building fund at Woodlawn Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Roy Blanco, James Dawson, Mike Gibbons, Kent Lock, James Phillips and Terry Smith. The family extends special thanks to her family doctor of 33 years, Dr. B. Lynne Gray, as well as Dr. David Freidberg, Dr. Nima Amjadi and Dr. Quan Dang. Heartfelt thanks for exceptional attention also go to her care team from Encompass Home Health - Brittany Jasek and Casey Brewton as well as Laura Rosas of Hospice Austin.



