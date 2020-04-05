|
|
RAISOVICH, Anita M Anita M. Raisovich, 93, Portage, IN and formerly of Round Rock, TX and Colorado, passed away March 26, 2020. She was born May 7, 1926 in Lorain, OH. Anita was a passionate volunteer at St. David's Medical Center in Round Rock, and also received an award for her volunteerism. She also was active at the Allen R. Baca Senior Center in Round Rock. Anita was preceded in death by her husband, William Raisovich. She is survived by her children, William Raisovich, Round Rock, TX, and Diane Barton, Portage, IN; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Carol Laidlaw (Ken), Oakland, CA. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the caregivers in Colorado and at Miller's Merry Manor in Hobart, IN. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the (). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020