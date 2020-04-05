Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Indianapolis
4825 East 96th Street Suite 100
Indianapolis, IN 46240
(317) 815-5517
For more information about
Anita Raisovich
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Raisovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Raisovich


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Raisovich Obituary
RAISOVICH, Anita M Anita M. Raisovich, 93, Portage, IN and formerly of Round Rock, TX and Colorado, passed away March 26, 2020. She was born May 7, 1926 in Lorain, OH. Anita was a passionate volunteer at St. David's Medical Center in Round Rock, and also received an award for her volunteerism. She also was active at the Allen R. Baca Senior Center in Round Rock. Anita was preceded in death by her husband, William Raisovich. She is survived by her children, William Raisovich, Round Rock, TX, and Diane Barton, Portage, IN; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Carol Laidlaw (Ken), Oakland, CA. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the caregivers in Colorado and at Miller's Merry Manor in Hobart, IN. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the (). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -