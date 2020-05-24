Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lady Ann Childress THOMAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lady Ann Childress THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS, Lady Ann Childress Lady Ann Childress Thomas passed away May 18, 2020 at home with her husband Kendall Sidney Thomas of 66 years at her side. She is survived by her husband, children Kendall Sidney Thomas Jr. and his wife Glynna, Laurel Ann Sanborn and her husband David, and Charles Travis Thomas; grandchildren Katherine Ann Thomasser, James Peter Sanborn, Karen Elisabeth Shultz and Cody Kendall Thomas, and great-grandson Daniel James Thomasser. Lady Ann was born August 8, 1934 in Austin, Texas and has lived the last years in Cedar Creek Texas. During her life she taught piano, kindergarten, Sunday School and raised three wonderful children. She loved her grandchildren, often playing paper dolls, attending their sporting events, dance recitals and choir concerts. Graveside Services were held for immediate family at Oakwood Cemetery on Friday May 22, 2020.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -