|
|
THOMAS, Lady Ann Childress Lady Ann Childress Thomas passed away May 18, 2020 at home with her husband Kendall Sidney Thomas of 66 years at her side. She is survived by her husband, children Kendall Sidney Thomas Jr. and his wife Glynna, Laurel Ann Sanborn and her husband David, and Charles Travis Thomas; grandchildren Katherine Ann Thomasser, James Peter Sanborn, Karen Elisabeth Shultz and Cody Kendall Thomas, and great-grandson Daniel James Thomasser. Lady Ann was born August 8, 1934 in Austin, Texas and has lived the last years in Cedar Creek Texas. During her life she taught piano, kindergarten, Sunday School and raised three wonderful children. She loved her grandchildren, often playing paper dolls, attending their sporting events, dance recitals and choir concerts. Graveside Services were held for immediate family at Oakwood Cemetery on Friday May 22, 2020.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020