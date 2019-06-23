MCGAUGHEY, Ann Christina On June 7, 2019, Ann Christina McGaughey (Tina) passed on to her next adventure. Tina was 74 years old, born in San Diego, California, to Janet McCloud McGaughey and John R. McGaughey. When she was five, she moved to Austin, where her mother was a professor in the music department at the University of Texas. Tina then resided in Austin most of her life, graduating from Austin High where she was the star of all the musicals and a National Merit Scholar. Tine was a beautiful, brilliant and talented person who had a terrific sense of humor and a unique way of approaching life. She always did it her way. She loved animals, especially her twin gray cats, Earl and Dorian. Music and drama were always important to Tina. She loved the Austin music scene and was friends and sometimes performed with many local musicians. She could act and sing with her angelic soprano voice and majored in drama at UCLA, where she won the Hugh O'Brien Award as best actress for her performance in Tennessee Williams' play Camino Real. Later, while she was a graduate student at UT, she starred in a production of The Fantstics. She received her masters degree from UT in Curriculum and Instruction and taught many grateful students at Austin Community College. A gifted teacher, she also tutored and wrote successful grants during her long tenure there. Above all, her vivid personality, love of life and loyalty made her a beloved daughter and friend. Her family of dear childhood friends saw her through her last illness, which she bore with grace and humor. She will alwasy be remembered with joy. Peace to you, dear friend. We are grateful to the kind and dedicated staff at Christopher House, where she received such loving care. Should you wish to make a donation in Tina's honor, please do so to them at 2820 East Martin Luther King Blvd, Austin, Texas 78702. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary