COUSINEAU, Ann Ann Cousineau was born Ann Marie Langston on January 12, 1936 and passed into the loving arms of Jesus on October 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Thomas Cousineau; her sons John R. Lane, Jr. and Rick Lane; daughters-in-law, Alisa Lane and Monica Lane; her grandchildren Amanda Lane Griffin, Grayson Lane and Weston Lane; as well as her great grandchildren Gideon Griffin and Zoe Griffin. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy Langston and her nephew Warren Langston. In lieu of flowers, please make your contributions to the in her memory.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019