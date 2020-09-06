1/1
Ann Daniel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DANIEL, Ann Ann Daniel passed away on August 31, 2020, in Rockport, TX. She was born in Abilene TX., September 19, 1927, to parents, Walter and Myrtle Stark. Ann is survived by her son, Thad Daniel (Jamie); brother, Homer Stark; granddaughter, Kristi; great-grandchildren, Brodi, Johnavan, and Mariska; grandson, Aaron Lawson. Ann grew up in Austin where she married and raised her family until 1980 when she and her husband Sonny of 65 years moved to Rockport. Ann and Sonny enjoyed long career if building homes and what was later to become the Back-40 Restaurant. Ann also loved and enjoyed her service to church and community. She especially enjoyed her time working at the Castaways organization from its very first location to the present-day location. She was also involved in other charity organizations which she dearly loved to serve. She loved her Lord, her family, church and friends. She will be forever loved and never forgotten. Visitation will be held on 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow immediately after at Rockport Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved