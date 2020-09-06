DANIEL, Ann Ann Daniel passed away on August 31, 2020, in Rockport, TX. She was born in Abilene TX., September 19, 1927, to parents, Walter and Myrtle Stark. Ann is survived by her son, Thad Daniel (Jamie); brother, Homer Stark; granddaughter, Kristi; great-grandchildren, Brodi, Johnavan, and Mariska; grandson, Aaron Lawson. Ann grew up in Austin where she married and raised her family until 1980 when she and her husband Sonny of 65 years moved to Rockport. Ann and Sonny enjoyed long career if building homes and what was later to become the Back-40 Restaurant. Ann also loved and enjoyed her service to church and community. She especially enjoyed her time working at the Castaways organization from its very first location to the present-day location. She was also involved in other charity organizations which she dearly loved to serve. She loved her Lord, her family, church and friends. She will be forever loved and never forgotten. Visitation will be held on 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow immediately after at Rockport Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store