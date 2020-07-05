EATON, Ann Ann Eaton (née Stacey), 79 years of age, passed away in hospice on Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Ann was born on March 21, 1941 in Richfield, Utah to James and Christina Stacey (née Patterson). She married William T. "Bill" Eaton on June 9, 1961. They were college sweethearts. Ann and Bill later moved to Austin, Texas where they raised two daughters. Ann was generous, shrewd, and possessed a keen intellect. She was an avid reader having enjoyed hundreds of novels. Later in life, she was involved in the A.A. Northland Group where she sponsored others along their path to recovery and well-being. During this time, Ann had twice been elected to the board of trustees of the Suburban Alcoholic Foundation a big honor. In her spare time she enjoyed doting on her cocker spaniels and spending time with family. Ann was predeceased by her husband in 2001 and her brother James Stacey in 2006. She is survived by her daughters, Stacey Scheffel of Austin, TX, and Jennifer Wick of Cape Coral, FL, along with their husbands, Bobby Scheffel and Steve Wick. Because of the coronavirus, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, Northland Group, 2809 Northland Drive, Austin Tx 78757. Condolences may left at cookwaldenfuneralhome.com