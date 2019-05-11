INGRAM, Ann Elizabeth Rees Ann Elizabeth Rees Ingram, aged 88, passed away on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX. She is survived by her sons, Scott Rees Ingram and wife Susan Brown, Stuart T. Ingram and wife Charlona Ingram; numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Lee Rees and Marion Cathryn Gulledge Rees, and her sister, Mary Lee Rees Vann. Born in Oklahoma City, OK on August 26, 1930, Ann grew up in Oklahoma, Wyoming and Texas. Ann studied at Sam Houston State Teachers College, and married her beloved husband, Denny Ouzts Ingram, Jr. on July 11, 1952. Ann devoted herself to her family and to her husband's law practice, helping Denny on many occasions. She loved to entertain and having dinner parties was one of her favorite things, up until she passed away. When not working, she was an avid reader, and dearly loved her Austin book club. She was a tireless volunteer, working as a block captain for the and donating her time to other charities In her later years, she was helped enormously by her dedicated health care assistant, companion, and best friend, Saundra Danmola. The family wants thank all of the health care assistants that served Ann in her last years, including Saundra, Faye Foster, LaVada Washington, and all the others that helped her. Thank you so much for all that you did to brighten her day and make her feel good. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to The Salvation Army in Ann's name. Graveside service, Monday, May 13, 2019, 2:00 pm, Texas State Cemetery. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary