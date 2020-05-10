|
WAGNOR-WHITE, Ann Marie December 2, 1953-May 5, 2020 Ann Marie Wagnor-White passed away May 5, 2020. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on December 2, 1953. She was cheerful, courageous, and a very dedicated mother. Ann Marie loved her family greatly, she was known as "Mom, Grandma, Aunt, and Friend" to many. Ann Marie was always found with a dashing smile on her face and enjoyed every moment of life. She loved big and she loved deep. She is survived by many loved ones, including her sons Kevin Simerka (Jennifer) and Jay Simerka (Lisa); her step-children Charles Wagnor (Angela), Tommy White (Tammy), Sandra Fincher (Barry), and Nancy St. John; her grandchildren Matthew Simerka, Amber Simerka, Chase Simerka, Sydney Simerka, Tiffany Henderson, Alex White, Courtney Fincher, Joshua Fincher, Jessica St. John, and Allison St. John; her father Isaac Rabb; her siblings Denise Ormand, Geoffrey Rabb (Lindsay), and Renee Rabb; and many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband James Edward 'Eddie' White; her son Geoffrey Wagnor; her brother Jonathan Rabb; and her mother Jane Rabb. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home to honor her life. Please join us for a live streaming of the service at 2:00 PM, available on the Cook Walden/Forest Oaks Facebook page as we honor the life of Anne Marie Wagnor-White. May she rest in peace.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2020