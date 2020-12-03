HOFFEREK, Ann Pauline In loving memory of Ann Pauline (Votaw) Hofferek August 24, 1936 - November 18, 2020 Ann Pauline (Votaw) Hofferek, 84 of Smithville, TX passed away early Wednesday morning November 18, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1936 to Albert and Ola Votaw of Smithville, TX. Ann graduated from Smithville High school in 1955. Ann married the love of her life, Ervin Hofferek, on August 20, 1955. The two began to create their life together in Rosanky, TX and soon moved to Smithville to settle down in their home to complete their family. They were married for 63 wonderful years. Ann worked as a telephone operator and later began a career selling Avon for many years, winning the President's Club Albee Award for distinguished sales leadership six times. She also helped her husband Ervin manage the Oliver Pecan Company for many years, but she was especially proud of being a mother and a homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic church and the Alter Society. Ann is preceded in death by her husband Ervin, parents, sister Margaret Grubbs (husband Charles), and sister Bernice Heinz (husband George). Ann is survived by her four daughters Pam Hofferek, Karen Blaschke (husband Rex), Lisa Saunders (husband Gary), Lesley Hurta (husband Brad), nephew Clint Bertsch (wife Barbra), and many extended friends and family. Ann was blessed with eight grandchildren Levi Johnston (wife Bailey), Christopher Blaschke, Taylor Blaschke, Tyler Saunders (wife Lindsey), Brooke Saunders, Seth Saunders, Kacie Hahn (husband Adam), and Konnor Hurta (fiancé Hailey Cardwell). Ann was also blessed with four great grandchildren Korbyn Johnston, Emma Saunders, Owen Saunders, and Isaac Saunders. Ann was so proud of her family and loved them so much. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to travel as often as she could and loved to shop. She was an excellent seamstress and made countless outfits and dresses for herself and her girls as they grew up. She was a wonderful cook the best! She loved flowers and said "When you see pretty flowers think of me." She loved going to the country with Ervin and checking their cattle. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life. Ann will always be remembered for her kind, gentle heart and her faithfulness to her family and God. She will always be in our hearts and will be cherished forever. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Research at www.alz.org
. The family will had a private visitation. A public visitation was held Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Marrs Jones Funeral Home, All Faiths of the Pines Chapel. Funeral Mass was held 1:00pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with graveside services following at Oak Hill Cemetery.