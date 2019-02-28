RODRIGUEZ, Ann Walker 1934 2019 Ann Walker Rodríguez, age 84, died at her home in Austin, Texas on February 24, 2019. She was a loving mother, devout Christian, and gentle woman who was loved and respected by all who knew her. Trusting in her faith, she peacefully ascended to heaven. She received a B.S. in Nursing from Texas Christian University (Ft. Worth) in 1956, and an M.S. in Nursing from The University of Texas at Austin in 1990, specializing in Gerontological Nursing. Ann brought beauty and joy to others through her love of art. She was an expert calligrapher and watercolor artist with special expertise in decorative border designs and paintings of birds and flowers. In addition, she enjoyed ceramics and at one time, had her own kiln, and started her own business, Ceramics by Ann. She taught Sunday school and was a leader in Bible Study Fellowship for many years. In addition, she served as a volunteer driver for West Austin Caregivers and volunteered with Hospice Austin. In 1955, Ann married Abe Rodríguez. They had four children before divorcing in 1987. Ann is survived by her daughter Debbie Price (husband John), granddaughter Alexis Price, step-granddaughter Rachel Price, step-granddaughter Caroline Price; son Steve Rodríguez (wife Nannette), granddaughter Amanda Rodríguez; son Jeff Rodríguez (wife Jo Dale Carothers); and daughter Renée Meisner (husband Fred), granddaughter Ashley Johnson, grandson Paul Johnson, step-granddaughter Kelly Meisner, step-grandson Chad Meisner, and step-grandson Matt Meisner. Ann is also survived by her ex-husband Dr. Abe Rodríguez. The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary