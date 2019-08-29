|
|
BOLIN, Anna Ruth Anna Ruth Bolin was born in Austin, Texas on September 3, 1946 to Thurman and Beulah Tomlinson. Anna Ruth finished her earthly race on August 26, 2019 at the age of 72. Anna Ruth married David Bolin on June 27, 1970. They lived briefly in Whittier, California, before returning to Texas in 1971 to make the Hill County their home-first in Austin, and then in the Lakeway area. Anna Ruth was tireless in the giving of her time to those she loved. Over the years she was always ready to jump right in and do whatever was needed, from volunteering as a soccer coach, band booster president, hosting five exchange students from Spain, and frequently opening their home, kitchen and hearts to countless friends, relatives, in-laws, and out-laws! Everyone was family. Anna Ruth was fiercely devoted to the Tomlinson, Champion, and Bolin families, and for many years hosted a biennial Thanksgiving dinner for any who were able to come. "Mrs. Anna" also claimed many others as family. For 28 years she welcomed infants, toddlers and preschoolers into her daycare with the same devotion and love she gave her own children. Her "kiddos" didn't share her last name, but were held ever so closely to her heart. Anna Ruth made her choice to serve the Lord as a teenager. It was very apparent in her life that her priority for each day was to start and finish with quiet time alone with God. She loved dearly those that she met with on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings over the years, and the many brother and sister workers that she and Dave welcomed into their home. Anna Ruth is survived by her husband David Bolin, son Joe Bolin and wife Kelly of Liberty Hill, TX, and their children Layne, Landry, Layton, and Lindsey, son Ben Bolin and wife Natalie of Visalia, CA, and their children Caleb and Taylor, daughter Rebekah of Rowlett, TX, and her children Peyton and Ava, son Carl Bolin and wife Meredith of McKinney, TX, and their children Sophia and Hayes, and Anna's sister Sharon Starns and her husband Bruce of Commerce City, CO. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and memorial service will be held at The Gabriels Funeral Home, 393 North IH35 (West side Service Road), Georgetown, TX 78627. Anna Ruth's Funeral will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., also at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel. Officiants will be Loren Quick, Emma Perez and Mona Reece. Interment will follow at Andice Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 29, 2019