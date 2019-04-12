|
HUDGENS, Anna Fayes Anna Faye Hudgens, formerly of Austin, Texas passed away in Denton, Texas on April 10, 2019. Ann was born in Cleburne, Texas on November 29, 1932. She worked for the Department of Human Services for thirty years, retiring from the budget office in Austin. Services for Ann will be 10:00AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the chapel of Good Samaritan Village, 2500 Hinkle Dr. in Denton, Texas. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park in Cleburne at 1:00PM. Ann is survived by brothers Derv Hudgens (wife Wanda), Tom Hudgens (wife Carla), sister-in-law Dorothy Hudgens, and by many nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Jimmie and Ethel Hudgens, and brother Frank Hudgens. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 12, 2019