GATTI, Anna Anna Gatti was born in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1922. Her maiden name was Cocchi. She grew up in Beverly where her father was a mechanic and later built prototype jet engines from pencil and paper drawings with a crew of master machinists, tool and die makers for Pratt and Whitney. She was Catholic but sang in the choir of an Episcopalian church. Graduated from high school at fifteen, she went to Boston University on a scholarship where she majored in French. Volunteering at a settlement house she met her future husband Corry who was a student at Harvard College. In 1942 Corry was drafted into the Army. Anna joined the Navy where she, much to her distaste, was sent to meteorology school. She traveled widely in the U.S. finishing the war working for Naval Intelligence deciphering coded weather information from the Pacific Islands so that weather predictions could be made for Navy fliers throughout the Pacific Theater of operations. She finished her war service as a Lieutenant J.G. In 1948 she and Corry, who graduated Harvard College, married and the next year saw them off to Louvain, Belgium where Corry began studying medicine in one of the best medical schools anywhere. Deciding they wanted to start a family, Corry started working in the U.S. Embassy where he joined the Foreign Service. They had many friends in Belgium, people Corry met as an infantryman fighting through France, Belgium, Holland, and finally Germany as a front-line soldier in the 84th Infantry Division. In 1954 their first son Peter, who preceded Anna in death in 2018, was born in a military hospital in Frankfurt, Germany. In 1955 Corry and Anna were transferred to Beirut, Lebanon where Corry became, officially, an FSO, or Foreign Service Officer. There their two other children Karl, and Conrad, were born at AUB, American University in Beirut. During their time in Beirut they experienced a revolution, a coup, and an earthquake. In 1959, with their three small sons in tow, they moved to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where they lived on an Embassy compound in the middle of the desert on the fringes of Jeddah. After Jeddah came transfer to Paris, France where Corry worked for NATO, and then back to Beirut for another two years. In 1966, Conrad and his parents were transferred to Aleppo, Syria while Peter and Karl remained in Beirut at the Selesian Boys School. Conrad and his parents had to leave precipitously in June of 1967 when the Six Day War broke out. In February of 1968 Anna and Corry and the boys went to live in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic where they stayed until 1971 when they were transferred to Tel Aviv, Israel. While there the family visited Jordan where they had the chance to visit Petra, "the rose-red city half as old as time." After Israel their next post was stateside in Washington, D.C. Their last posting came in 1978 where Corry was Consul General in West Berlin, in the heart of East Germany. In 1981 Corry retired from the Foreign Service and the family came to live in Austin, Texas. Some of the jobs Anna had while traveling were working for the DEA and teaching high school English. Tired of just playing bridge Anna began her many years of volunteering, first with the Gray Panthers, and then with AGE or Austin Groups for the Elderly. She basically worked as executive secretary for both organizations. In 2009, Corry passed away, ending their marriage of sixty-one years. In 2010, Anna sold her house and went to live in the newly opened retirement community called Buckner Villas where she had a beautiful two room apartment. She continued volunteering at AGE. She was an invitee on a number of Honor Flights that honored veterans and brought them to Washington, D.C. to visit the different war memorials in that city. Featured in articles in the Austin American Statesman, KVUE TV News, the Nimitz Museum in Fredericksburg Texas and the Advocate. She was awarded the Willy Kocurek award in 2014. In 2018 she was honored by Texas Governor Abbot for her WWII service. Also, in 2018 she went on her last trip as a special guest to Donald Trump's Whitehouse to view the elaborate Christmas decorations. In 2019 the San Antonio Women's Chamber of Commerce honored Anna for her military service and declared her a "Trail Blazer", opening the way for women in professional careers in the coming years. Anna was always a social butterfly. The perfect complement to a diplomat. Anna hosted many formal dinners for royalty and foreign dignitaries, but not least of all she always opened her home to the US Marine Embassy guards and any single Americans far from home for all holidays such as Thanksgiving, Easter, Christmas, etc. She loved to travel and thoroughly enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and continued to travel even after his death. She made friends easily and had many friends at Buckner Villas. Active until almost the very end, Anna transferred into the Nursing Home at Buckner Villas in May of this year. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of ninety-eight early Saturday morning the 5th of September. She spent her Sept. 6th wedding anniversary in heaven with the love of her life. She is survived by her two sons and Peter's widow. Karl lives in Costa Rica with his beloved wife Ileana. Conrad lives in Lockhart with his loving wife Lana. Peter's widow, Barbara lives in Austin. Anna's family would like to thank the Buckner Villas staff and community for being an amazing, loving, caring and genuine family to our mother for the many years she lived there. Buckner Villas is a unique place and cannot be compared to anything else.



