Anna Mae Eleanor DeVet CASHIN
1936 - 2020
CASHIN, Anna Mae Eleanor DeVet Age 83, passed away peacefully of natural causes in the home she loved on July 21, 2020. Anna was born November 21, 1936 in Fairport, Michigan to Myron and Virginia DeVet. She was a graduate of Cooks High School. She married James J. Cashin on April 12, 1958 in Escanaba, Michigan. Anna worked many years as a nurses aid and child care provider. Service to others was a way of life for Anna. During her life she cared for young and old alike and showed a passion that matched her dedication. Anna enjoyed and excelled at cooking and baking. She even kept the neighborhood birds well fed. She had a green thumb and loved her plants but most of all, she cherished her family. She attended St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Cedar Park and her genuine heart of faith was what propelled her service to others. For the young, the old and for those with special needs. When you think of Anna, your mind not only goes to the wonderful works she did but you also have to consider her feisty personality. Anna was a true force of nature with a salty sense of humor and often pulled creative pranks on friends and loved ones. She is survived by her husband Jim, a sister, Ella Jean (Elly) VanEffen, two daughters, Renee and Rochelle and son James. She had six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church 1101 West New Hope Drive Cedar Park TX, 78613


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 2, 2020.
