|
|
HERNANDEZ, Anna Marie Anna Marie Hernandez, age 64, of Pflugerville, Texas was born on May 4th, 1955 in Austin, Texas. Anna left this world peacefully holding her daughter's hand on Tuesday, October 15th. Her faith left her with no fear as she joined The Lord in Heaven. A devout Catholic her whole life, she prayed daily and lived her life to the fullest knowing that God would call her when he was ready. Anna is survived by her only daughter, Sylvia, her son-in-law Gannon, and her beautiful grand-daughter Elizabeth. She is also survived by her siblings; John Botello and wife Virginia of Round Rock, Texas; Sophie Kirk and husband Clyde of Beavercreek, Ohio; Frances Cruz and husband Rudy of Austin, Texas; Margaret Botello of Pflugerville, Texas and many loved nieces and nephews . Anna was preceded in death by her sister, Sylvia Botello-Simaan. Before retiring Anna spent most of her professional career in the Human Resources field, where she got great joy in helping people and making sure she was just as much "human" to her colleagues as "resource". She loved to travel and spend time with friends and family, and took many special trips with her daughter, Sylvia. She was also an animal lover her whole life and always seemed to have a dog by her side. Anna was a big believer in giving back and volunteered at the church, as well as many other organizations through time as well as tithing. As the years caused her to slow down a bit, her greatest joy was reading, laughing, and snuggling with her grand-daughter Elizabeth. Although her chapter on earth has ended, the love of her family will keep her spirit alive in our hearts forever. "We begin to remember not just that you died, but lived. And that your life gave us memories to beautiful to forget." Author Unknown A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at 6:00 P.M. with a rosary starting at 7:00 P.M. at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas, 78752. A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, October 23rd at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Williams Catholic Church, 620 Round Rock W Dr., Round Rock, Texas 78681. A graveside service at Palm Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery in Round Rock, Texas will follow the funeral mass. To leave condolence for the family please visit http://www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019