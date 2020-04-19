|
DODGE, Anna Morse Anna Morse Dodge, 94, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020. Anna was born on June 6, 1925, to Bleeker Lansing Morse Sr. (direct decedent of S.F.B. Morse, inventor of the telegraph and Morse Code) and Anna Maud Pillow in Galveston, Texas. Anna was always proud of being a B.O.I. (Born on the Island). She graduated from Ball High School in Galveston and the University of Texas in Austin. In 1949, she met Don A. Dodge, Sr. in Houston and they married in Dickenson, Texas in 1950. She left her career as a buyer for Foley's Department Stores and making frequent trips to NYC where she relished attending musicals on Broadway, to raise a family and follow her husband's career in city management in Lubbock and Midland Texas, Durant, Stroud and Moore, Oklahoma, and finally back to Texas in Decatur. They moved to Austin in 1967 where Don was an instructor in management for UT and she reestablished her career as a retail manager and buyer for Yaring's eight department stores across Austin. Her job took her to Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City every year on buying trips to various markets. A woman of profound faith, she and Don were lifelong members of the Episcopal Church. They were founders of The Church of the Holy Apostles in Moore, Ok, holding services in their home and using their fireplace as an alter until a building could be found. In Austin, they attended the Church of the Resurrection and later joined St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, and she renewed her close friendship with the late Rev. Malcom Riker from her their time at UT. Following Don's death in 1995, she soon found her calling volunteering for multiple committees, leading organizations devoted to religious tolerance as the Austin Area Interreligious Ministries (AAIM), and becoming a Lay Eucharist Minister and volunteer hospital chaplain serving and providing Communion and comfort to those unable to attend church because of illness, in hospitals, retirement and nursing homes, as well as counselling to their family members. A lover of books, poetry, and music, but, most of all, people, she was a gardener extraordinaire who mowed and edged her own yard and turned her compost until she was nearly 90 years old. She is preceded in death by her husband, her mother and father, her brother and sister-in-law, Robert "Skip" and Joanne Morse of Georgetown, and sister Patricia Morse McNeely. She is survived by her children Mannette Antill and husband Neil Cogan of Los Angeles, Don Authur of San Antonio, and Lloyd Whitney and wife Luanne of Austin. She is also survived by her brother Bleeker L. Morse, Jr. of Austin, and her beloved nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Sandy Brown, a lay minister with St. Matthews, for her friendship and providing Mom with a beautiful service which required the use of technology to include family from Los Angeles, San Antonio, NYC, New Jersey, and Philadelphia. In addition, the family greatly appreciates the dedication of the staff of Arden Courts in Austin and for their love and caring exhibited during her time there. A small family service was held at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston on April 11, 2020, again using technology for her family throughout the U.S. that were unable to attend in person due to the pandemic. A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned in the future when travel and gatherings are allowed.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020