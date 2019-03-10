Home

WILLIAMS, Anna Ruth Anna Ruth Williams, 64, of Austin, died Saturday, March 2nd. She was born in Austin, TX on April 3, 1954, a daughter of Mary (Black) Hayden and the late Benjamin Davidson. A Memorial Celebration Service of her life will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, March 16th at Alice Taylor King Chapel, 1300 E 12th Street in Austin, TX. Flowers can be delivered Friday to the same address. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Anna's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019
