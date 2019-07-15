SUNBURY, Anna Mae "Ann" Anna Mae "Ann" (Kozich) Sunbury, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1934 to John and Anna Kozich in Plain Township, PA. She graduated from John M. Coughlin High School in Wilkes Barre, PA in 1952. Ann married her husband of 63 years, Richard Sunbury, on October 9, 1954 in Naugatuck, CT. They had three children: Burton, Karen, and Keith; and a grandson, Burton Jr. During their marriage, they lived in many different states across the USA as well as in Spain while Richard served his country for 25 years in the US Air Force. She made many lifelong friends during this time and they still continued to travel after they settled in Austin, TX. Ann served as a Red Cross Volunteer at Bergstrom Air Force Base Hospital for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; her step-father, Martin Paciga; her son, Burton; and her sister, Elaine Harris. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Ave. Interment will be at 9:00 am on Wednesday, July 17th at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Suite 100, Austin, TX 78759. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 15, 2019