BROWN, Anna Vivian Anna Vivian (Talbot) Brown, 90, of Austin, Tx passed away on September 12, 2020. Vivian was born on May 24, 1930 in Port Arthur, Tx to Ferdinant (Fred) and Bertha Collier Talbot. She was the second of four children (and only daughter) born to Fred and Bertha Talbot. Vivian attended public school in Port Arthur and graduated Stephen F. Austin High School in 1948. She loved sports and enjoyed playing basketball as a member of the high school basketball team. In high school, she was a recipient of the American Legion Certificate of School Award and was also a beautiful girl who was voted "Queen of the May" during her senior year in high school. After high school she attended Port Arthur College where she continued to excel in secretarial and administrative skills. She worked in numerous secretarial jobs in the school districts of Pt. Arthur, Missouri City, and later Austin, Texas. Vivian married her childhood sweetheart Edward Earl Brown in 1952 and together they raised three children, Judith Kim Brown Hajek, Natalie Ann Brown, and Mark Gerard Brown. Ed and Vivian moved to Austin in 1961, where Vivian worked in the College of Business Administration at the University of Texas as secretary to the Dean of Student Affairs while Ed attended and graduated from the UT College of Pharmacy. It was during this time that she became a lifelong fan of the Texas Longhorn Football Team. She always enjoyed going to the home games one to two hours early to watch the team work out. She was very proud of her son Mark who was a member of the Longhorn Band (and also the Alumni Band). Vivian also worked at the University of Texas Law School for twenty years prior to her retirement in 1989. During the majority of her tenure at the Law School she was the Administrative Assistant in charge of the Admissions Office. At the end of each admissions cycle she enjoyed visits back home to Pt. Arthur to spend time with family and her very dear childhood friend Lora Dee. Vivian loved her vacation trips to Hawaii starting in 1972 and she took numerous trips to Las Vegas until it became too difficult to travel because of physical disabilities. She loved all of her family very much and was blessed with three grandchildren who were the light of her life, John Travis Hajek, Edward Scott Hajek, and Michelle Renee (Brown) Flores. She always enjoyed visiting with them especially at Christmas to hear about their latest adventures. When she could no longer travel, she kept in touch by phone and letters with her dear brother Curt Talbot of Vinton, Louisiana. After purchasing her iPad, she enjoyed emails and pictures from her god-daughter Claudine Domingue and siblings Madeline, Michel, and Francis Domingue, and from nieces and nephews Dirk and Sissy Talbot, Molly and Loy Stuart, Kent Talbot, Barry and Denise Talbot, Gina and Ricky Gutierrez, and Janice Sue Talbot and her son Jake. Vivian is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Bertha Talbot, older brother Joe Talbot and wife Loyce, younger brother Pat Talbot and wife Mary. She is survived by one brother Curt Talbot and friend Pam, Edward Brown, children Judith Kim Hajek and husband John Hajek, Jr., Natalie Ann Brown, Mark Gerard Brown and Steve Williams; three grand-children John Travis Hajek, Edward Scott Hajek, and Michelle Renee (Brown) Flores, all of Austin, Tx, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff of the Austin Diagnostic Clinic (Drs. Anjali Nemawarkar, Joseph Volpe, and Jean Hertel), Encompass Rehab Hospital, Compassus Hospice, and Park Valley Inn nursing home, where nurses Tara, Israel, and Denise provided compassionate and kind care to our mother. In accordance with her wishes she will be cremated and buried between her mother and father at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County Cemetery in Nederland, Texas at a date TBD.



