|
|
ROSENBLUTH, Annabelle Rouse Scoon Annabelle Rouse Scoon Rosenbluth, formerly of Sandia Park, N.Mex., and Austin, Tex., died Sept. 27, 2019, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minn. She was 97. Beloved mother and grandmother, and a gracious, intelligent and independent woman, Annabelle loved to read, learn, travel, garden and cook. She was eminently capable and was known for her self-reliance and stability. Annabelle was born July 19, 1922, in Kirksville, Mo., to Dr. William J. and Ruby (Owen) Rouse. Her early years were spent in Paul's Valley and Norman, Okla., where she and her sister, Roberta, attended the University School through high school. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1941 and moved to New York City. There she landed her first job at Henry Holt and Co. publishers as a first reader for $25/week. She married John G.H. Scoon, of Princeton, N. J., in 1943. The couple moved to Chicago, Ill., where Annabelle worked as a reporter for the Chicago Sun. Among the highlights of this job included meeting Irma Rombauer and Eleanor Roosevelt. When her first child was born in 1946, she exchanged her office career for that of homemaker. She and John went on to have four children and to travel the world after John joined the United States Information Agency, serving assignments in Thailand, Germany and Burma (Myanmar). Annabelle embraced the challenge of raising a family overseas, and explored foreign cultures and languages with enthusiasm. On the family's return to the United States, they settled in Washington, D.C., where she combined the occupation of wife and mother with that of student and working woman. She began studies toward a Ph.D., taught English as a Second Language and did translation for the Defense Language Institute. Her first marriage ended in divorce. She earned her Ph.D. at the University of New Mexico in 1974 and worked as a curriculum specialist at Southwest Indian Polytechnic Institute in Albuquerque, N.Mex. Annabelle married Henry H. Rosenbluth in 1974. Thus began a 45-year love affair in which they were rarely apart. They hiked, camped and sailed and built their dream home at the foot of Sandia Mountain in New Mexico. There, with Henry's help, she cultivated large vegetable and flower gardens and grew the grapes from which they made their Rosenbluth Cellars vintage for friends and family. They also cultivated a lasting friendship with the Gravagne/White family, neighbors who became like family to them. They traveled far and wide, sometimes with children and grandchildren in tow. When they got older, they became regulars on the Cunard Line ships, culminating in an around-the-world cruise in 2011. Annabelle leaned wholeheartedly into the journey, appreciating the good and accepting the bad without complaint. This lovely woman with her warm smile lived life to its fullest. Survivors include children Maxwell Scoon (Debra) of Pelham, Mass., Jean Scoon (Peter Losacano) of St. Cloud, Minn., and John Scoon, Jr. (Joan Carey) of Bend, Ore.; stepchildren Lauren Volpini (Chuck Plitsch) of Santa Rosa, Calif., Darrell Rosenbluth of New York City, and Barri Rosenbluth (John Trapp) of Austin, Tex.; her Evans nephews and nieces Al, Ann, Bill, Roberta and their families; grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Roberta Evans; grandson Samuel Baird Foster; first husband, John G. H. Scoon; daughter Marion Rouse Foster; and second husband, Henry H. Rosenbluth. A private ceremony and burial will take place next summer in Greensboro, Vermont. The family is grateful to Woodcrest of Country Manor for its warm welcome, and to the nurses, staff and volunteers of St. Croix Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their expert and loving care of our mother in her final months.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019