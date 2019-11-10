|
|
BECK, Anne Anne Beck, born September 24, 1937 in Bryan, Texas, died on October 31, 2019 in Bastrop, Texas. Anne was the devoted and loving wife of Marvin E. Beck for 59 years and a lodestar to her three daughters: DeAndra Beck (Mark Reimers), Sondra (Richard) Black, and Danalee (Bob) Wise. She was an engaged and supportive grandma to Taylor and Dylan Nelson and to Austin, Colton, Braden, and Laney Wise. She is predeceased by parents Vera (Brieger) and Ralph T. Price. Anne was proud to be the great granddaughter of Texas legend Ben Thompson, an honored military hero, outlaw, and first marshall of Austin, Texas, whose intrepid and indomitable spirit lived on through Anne. She was a student leader at the University of Texas and an early flight attendant with Braniff Airlines, flying unphased through a hurricane that left the pilots white knuckled. With Marvin and her daughters, Anne traveled the world, from the rivers of Russia and Europe to the wilds of Alaska, from the savannahs of South Africa and Botswana to the crystalline waters of Fiji. She loved the thrill of river rafting, ballooning, snorkeling, ziplining, paragliding (on her 75th birthday), tubing (on her 80th birthday), and water aerobics. Anne was a dedicated volunteer, giving generously of her time to school boards and parent groups; serving as a docent at the Dallas Museum of Natural History and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin; and volunteering with arts, parks, historical, civic, and library associations in Bastrop. She descended from a long line of Texas Democrats and was an active volunteer in the Bastrop County Democratic Party, appearing with candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election primaries. Anne had a deep and abiding love for the natural world; her Bastrop yard overflowed with flowers and foliage that attracted hummingbirds, butterflies, deer, and critters galore. The daughter of a farmer, Anne's garden was bountiful - and well composted. Anne and Marvin moved from Dallas to Austin when Marvin retired from his architectural practice. A decade later, Anne and Marvin began building their country home near Bastrop State Park over a period of several years, making daily journeys back and forth in a pickup with dogs, lumber, bagged lunches and a water cooler. After their beautiful park home was lost in the Bastrop Complex Fire, they built a new home of Marvin's design and filled it with art and color and light. Anne's generosity of spirit, unwavering and steadfast love for her family, resilience to adversity, undeniable stubbornness, joyful laughter, and dedication to making a better world will live on through many of us who loved her and will mourn her passing deeply. A Celebration of Life will take place in the Fellowship Hall of the Bastrop United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 23 at 11 am. We invite you to wear bright colors and florals to the celebration. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Anne with a memorial tribute to the Bastrop Library, the Bastrop Humane Society, the Bastrop Historical Society and Museum, the Lost Pines Arts Center, the Bastrop County Democratic Party, or to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019