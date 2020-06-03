BECKNER, Anne 1932-2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Anne Beckner, announces her passing on May 14, 2020 at the age of 87. Anne was born in Brooksville, Florida to Kenneth and Louise Storms and lived in Austin, Texas. A two-time cancer survivor, Anne was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing. She leaves behind son Paul (Helen) Beckner, daughter Meredith (Tom) Perreault, grandson John David Beckner and son-in-law Robert Graham. Anne received a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. Her lifelong commitment to community service was recognized with two Texas Governor's Volunteer Awards for her child abuse prevention work. More recently, Anne served in leadership roles at Querencia at Barton Creek, and as a Life Elder and Stephen Minister at University Christian Church in Austin. Anne was a devoted mother and an everlasting, wonderful friend to so many. She was a dignified and elegant person, unconditionally and gently sharing wisdom and kindness, demonstrating by example how to lead a gracious life. All who knew her have benefitted greatly from having had her in their lives. In memory of Anne, please consider donating to the University Christian Church of Austin and the Querencia Residents' Scholarship Fund for Employees through the Austin Community Foundation.



