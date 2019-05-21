SOUTH, Anne E. Anne E. South, 52, of Round Rock, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 18, 2019 with her husband by her side. Anne was born on October 4, 1966 to Ed and Martha Thorpe in California. She graduated from Texas A&M University, class of 1989, with a Bachelors of Science in Scientific Nutrition. On July 15, 1989, she married Patrick South and raised their family in Round Rock, Texas for the past 25 years. Anne was a loving wife, mother and unfailingly devoted to her faith in God and our Savior, Jesus Christ. Her life was spent in service to her family and friends touching countless lives with her grace, kindness and loving heart. She was truly an inspiration throughout her life and will continue to be in death. She was preceded in death by her father Ed Thorpe, and brother David Thorpe. Anne is survived by her mother Martha Thorpe of San Antonio; husband Patrick South of Round Rock; son Harrison South and wife, Kynnzie, of Dallas; daughter Rebecca South of Austin. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at the Elgin Funeral Home, Elgin Texas. A celebration of Anne's life will be conducted on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Round Rock. Private internment will be held at he Berry Cemetery, Lufkin, Texas. Arrangements and care are entrusted to: Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary