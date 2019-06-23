Resources More Obituaries for Anne Osburn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anne Elizabeth Osburn

Obituary Condolences Flowers OSBURN, Anne Elizabeth Anne Elizabeth Osburn, 66, of Austin, died the afternoon of June 17, 2019 at Pfamily Tree Assisted Living in Pflugerville from complications related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Anne was born to the late Earl and Mildred (Messenger) Osburn in Flint, Michigan, on September 28, 1952. Her family later moved to Midland, Michigan, where Anne graduated from H.H. Dow High School in 1971. After spending a year at Michigan State University, Anne transferred to the University of Texas at Austin. Anne fell in love with the Austin area and lived there for the rest of her life. She graduated from UT in 1975, and went on to attend UT law school, from which she graduated in 1978. Anne was active in social and political causes throughout her life. As a young woman, she volunteered in low income communities in La Porte, Texas, with the Presbyterian Church. In the early 1970s, she served as a poll watcher in rural Mississippi to help protect the integrity of elections. She spent over 30 years of her working life as an attorney for the State of Texas, where she was known for her sharp intellect, grit, and determination. She was a champion for affordable housing in Texas, and received a commendation from the State Legislature for her efforts. She was also a frequent volunteer with the Travis and Williamson County Democrats and numerous local and national political campaigns, and was a firm believer in the idea that Texas could turn blue. Anne was known for her dry wit and fun-loving nature. In her free time, Anne was active in many 12-steps groups, having been in recovery for over 35 years. She was a faithful parishioner of St. David's Episcopal Church in Austin, where she served as an usher for many years. She loved seeing live music and movies, and was a frequent attendee at Austin City Limits Festival and the Austin Film Festival. She loved to travel, having recently taken an eye-opening trip to Cuba. She was an avid Cowboys football fan and loved playing fantasy football every year with her daughter and son-in-law. Before her mobility deteriorated, Anne loved taking walks with her dog to stay fit. Anne was a rock for many of the people in her life and offered support and kindness to many in their times of need. She never forgot a birthday, and was known for rallying her friends for celebratory meals. She was a loving mother and doting grandmother. Having raised her daughter as a single mom, Anne was extremely proud of Kate, especially because Kate chose to follow in Anne's footsteps and become a lawyer herself. Anne enjoyed sharing her love of reading with her granddaughter, Adelaide, and would be so proud to know that Addy can read on her own now. Anne leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Kate (Paddock) and Aaron Betcher, and five-year-old granddaughter, Adelaide, of Oakland, California, and her beloved dog, Maizie. She is survived by her older brother, Richard (Pauline) Osburn of Midland, Michigan, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and extended family. She also leaves behind a close-knit circle of friends and former co-workers in the Austin area, who were like a second family to her and Kate. Funeral services will take place at St. David's Episcopal Church in Austin, on Friday June 28, 2019 at 10:00 am. A reception will follow at the church. Special thanks to the caring staff at Pfamily Tree in Pflugerville, particularly the director, Alicia Holmes, whose expert loving care brought Anne comfort during her last days. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to Planned Parenthood, Human Rights Watch, the Texas Civil Rights Project, or Battleground Texas, organizations to which Anne was a regular contributor. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019