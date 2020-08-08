1/2
Anne Marie (Lavia) Wikert
1945 - 2020
WIKERT, Anne Marie Lavia February 1, 1945 June 16, 2020 Anne Marie Lavia Wikert. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 1, 1945 and died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Round Rock, TX. She was 75. She was the daughter of the late Frank Sr. and Rose Cherry Lavia of Sharpsburg, PA, and grew up with her parents and 4 siblings, graduating from Sharpsburg High School in 1962. She began working as a beautician and married her husband who she is survived by, Raymond William Wikert, while still living in Pittsburgh. Her 55 year marriage to Raymond took the family to Milwaukee, WI, New Martinsville, WV and then to Baytown, TX in 1977 where she and Ray raised their three children, son Paul, daughters Amy and Cristen, who is now married to husband John Culp. Ray and Anne eventually retired near their children and grandchildren in Round Rock, Texas. Anne loved her friends in all the cities she lived, and enjoyed activities with St. John's Catholic Church and the Baytown Junior Forum, especially being a part of the Red Stocking Revue theatre production. She also loved cooking Italian specialties, reading, and caring for her loving dogs over the years- William, Kara, Reba, Trudy and Jena, as well as attending church at St. Richard's in Round Rock. In addition to her husband and children, Anne is survived by her grandchildren Chase, Camryn, and Joley of Round Rock and Austin, Cameron and Makenna of Denton. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Lavia and wife Ella of Lebanon, PA, sisters Marilyn Celio and husband Richard of Pittsburgh PA, Margaret Levandowsky and husband John of Sun City, AZ, and sister-in-law Helma Gisela Lavia of Lebanon, PA, as well as several nieces and nephews across the country. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother SGM (US Army Retired) Frank L. Lavia, Jr. Services will be provided by Neptune Society Funeral Home and Crematory, in Austin, TX. A memorial service will be planned at St. Richard's in the coming months when community gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter http://pets.wilco.org 1855 S.E. Innerloop, Georgetown, TX 78626, or the Round Rock Area Serving Center (RRASC) https://www.rrasc.org 1099 E. Main St., Round Rock, TX 78664; indicate on memo line, "In Memory of Anne Marie Wikert".

Published in ACNs on Aug. 8, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
