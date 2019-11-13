|
MURPHY, Anne Josephine Anne Josephine Murphy of Austin, Texas, 90, passed away peacefully October 28, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her family and delivered into the loving embrace of the Lord. Anne was born in Dublin, Ireland to Joseph and Emily Moore of Kildare, Ireland. She grew up in Kildare's Tully Lodge, a dairy farm owned and operated by her family for generations. Anne attended Presentation Convent school in Kildare and eventually moved to Dublin. It was in Dublin that she met William Murphy of Bantry, Ireland, and they were soon engaged. Bill took a job in Toronto, Canada, and Anne later followed. They were married at St. Basil Catholic Parish in 1957 and started their family. In 1962 they left Toronto and settled in Tiburon, California, a small town near San Francisco. They were members of St. Hilary's Catholic Church where the children attended school. Bill and Anne moved to Houston in 1978 and returned to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1996 to retire. In 2003 they moved to Austin to be closer to family. She courageously left her home country and everything she had known when she followed Bill to Canada. She gave birth to seven children in less than eight years and learned how to swim in her fifties. Charity was one of her special qualities having witnessed her parents providing milk to families in need. Anne was a devout Catholic who said the Rosary every day, adored the Virgin Mary and St. Anthony, and attended daily and weekly Mass. When faced with a terminal diagnosis Anne stated that she was not afraid of death, had an amazing life and was prepared to meet the Lord. She was passionate about tennis, gardening, reading, playing poker and walking her dog Gracie. She loved traveling and cruising. She took several trips back to Ireland to visit family and was in Ireland in June not aware she'd be visiting for the last time. Her final trip was to Port Aransas in August to celebrate her 90th birthday with her family. Her children will miss her twinkling eyes and her boundless love. We thank God for her always, and for our wonderful father, and take comfort in knowing they are together in heaven for eternity. Anne's passing is mourned by her daughter Mary Bockman and husband Stephen of San Antonio; daughter Lucy Doyle of Key Largo, FL; son John Murphy and wife Rhonda of Austin; daughter Evelyn Murphy and husband Rich Siegmund of Austin; daughter Catherine Murphy and husband Kyle Thomason of Austin; son Kevin Murphy and wife Ellen of Houston, and her 15 grandchildren. Her passing is also mourned by her sister Theresa McWey of Kildare, Ireland and many more friends and relatives. Anne is preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents John and Emily Moore, infant daughter Emily Murphy, brother John Moore and sister Mary Moore. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Anne's life will be held Wednesday November 27th, at 1 PM at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 12041 Bittern Hollow, Austin, TX 78758. A reception in the parish hall will immediately follow the mass. A private family interment will follow the reception. In lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations to Theological College Seminary, 401 Michigan Ave, Washington, DC 20017 or donate online https://www.theologicalcollege.org/. The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to the oncology nurses and doctors on the seventh floor of Ascension Seton Medical Center, Dr. Binh Pham of Austin Gastroenterology and Nurse Misty Avila with Hospice Austin, all of whom provided our mom with exceptional care during her final days.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 13, 2019