CLARK, Anne Shelby Anne Shelby Clark passed away on December 10,2019 following a six month illness. She was born September 29,1939, in Gilmer, Texas to Thomas Hall Shelby Jr. and Dorothy Shepperd Shelby. She grew up in Tyler. She graduated from Tyler High School (class of 1958), Stephens College in Columbia, MO, and in 1962 from the University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of Tri-Delta Sorority. Following graduation, she taught children of migrant workers in the Texas Valley. She married Theodore L. (Ted) Clark on June 29, 1963. For the following 3 years, they enjoyed living in Paris, France where Ted, a US Navy officer, was assigned to Supreme Headquarters, Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE). From 1967 to 1977, following Ted's corporate career and raising sons, Shelby and Kevin, they lived in Long Beach, MS; San Jose, CA; Syracuse, NY; and Portsmouth, VA.. While in Virginia, Anne earned her MA degree in Urban Planning and co-authored a book on Affordable Housing. They then "settled down" for 27 years in Newtown, CT. In 2004, Anne and Ted retired to Austin, TX. Anne taught in Community Colleges in Virginia and Connecticut, and worked for the Area Agency on Aging in Connecticut. For 20 years, she worked as a relocation counselor, helping employees of corporations, government entities and non-profits all across Connecticut find suitable towns and housing. Wherever they lived, they were active in the Episcopal Church, and Anne was involved in many and varied nonprofit, government, and social organizations, which included: Habitat for Humanity, Newtown Family Counseling Center, Housatonic Area Housing, Boy Scouts of America, and Welfare to Work Program Her volunteer work in Austin included Planned Living Assistance Network (PLANCTX), Next to New, Trinity Center, League of Women Voters, Austin Opera Guild, and Lamp at U.T. For the past 12 years, she and Ted spent much of their time assisting Karen (Burmese) refugee families who left their camps in Thailand to find new lives in Austin. They mourn the loss of their Pi Pi (Grandmother Anne). Anne was a beautiful and engaging lady with a passion for life and determination to help the less fortunate. She lives on in the hearts and minds of her family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Anne is survived by her husband Ted; sons and their wives Kevin and Lisa, and Shelby and Jen; grandsons Aidan, Ryland and Jordan; her brother Tommy Shelby and his wife Chris; brother-in-law Howard Lindemann; and many nephews, niece, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Liz. A celebration of Anne's Life will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church in Austin on Saturday, January 11 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in her name to St. David's Episcopal Church, PLANCTX, Trinity Center, , or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019