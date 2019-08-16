|
|
SUGRUE, Anne 1941-2019 Anne Sugrueretired computer programmer, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and auntpassed away at age 77 on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from pneumonia complications. Born October 18, 1941, she grew up on the South Side of Chicago. Anne contracted polio in 1954, and was confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life. She did not let her wheelchair slow her down. Active in progressive politics for decades, she loved to cook, sew, and make jewelry. She adored animals. After earning a BS in chemistry at Mundelein College, she married her high school sweetheart, Tom Philpott, in 1963. They moved to Austin in 1969, where Tom joined the UT history faculty. Their marriage ended in 1978. She was a computer programmer in various state agencies, starting at the treasurer's office under Ann Richards. She retired in 2011 from the attorney general's office. Anne's survivors include her three children: Paul Philpott of Detroit, Tom (Alice Brooke Wilson) Philpott, Jr. of Austin; and Sara (Tyler Bell) Philpott of Los Angeles. She also leaves behind three grandchildren from Paul: Whitney Walker-Philpott of Austin, Alexis Philpott of Detroit, and Kennedy Philpott of Detroit; two great-grandchildren from Whitney: Micah and Myah Marshall; and siblings Cathy (Rob) Johns, Robert (Susie) Sugrue, Jr. and five nieces and nephews. A tribute will take place on Sept. 1, 2019. For information, contact [email protected] She was greatly loved and she will be greatly missed. Farewell to our Queen.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2019