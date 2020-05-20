|
HENRY, Anne Watson Anne Watson Henry died in her sleep, April 30 following a lengthy struggle with Crohn's Disease and Kidney Dialysis. Anne was bon December 20, 1938, the daughter of Lyle and Mary Brooks. She grew up in Dallas, Texas and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1954. Anne went to work for Transcontinental International under the guidance of famed travel professional, Peter Ueberroth, starting a lifetime illustrious career in the international travel industry. This included management positions with Alaska Airlines, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Pearl Cruises, Uniworld River Cruises, African Travel, Insight Vacations and Trafalgar Tours, from whom she finally retired as a vice-president. Anne studied at Texas University, but later transferred to Edinburgh, Scotland to finish her degree in Journalism. Soon after arriving in Scotland Anne married Donald Lee Watson, a Staff Sergeant in the US Air force, from whom she obtained a divorce in June,1962. In December,1980 she married Patrick Matthew Henry, whom she met while cruising on the MS Southward. She often joked about marrying an American in Britain and a Britisher in America. Although Patrick was twelve years older than Anne, they were very compatible, since they both worked and travelled for similar companies in the same industry. Sometimes together and often separately, both of them deeply in love, they travelled to most of the major cities around the world and had an exciting life together for the next forty years. Patrick retired from American Airlines in 1995, but Anne continued with her career and did not resign until 2003. This dynamic lady reflected proudly that she, in association with Captain Arvid Lingass, of Norwegian Cruise Lines, negotiated the opening of Galveston Port as a cruise ship terminal in 1974 from the rat- infested grain wharf that it once was. Anne and Patrick's eclectic connection with international travel continued when they moved to a retirement community in Sun City, Georgetown, Texas, where Anne became the Chairman of the Zoomers travel committee, a club with over 2000 keen customers eager for her program of new international conducted tours. Anne also focused on another project that became dear to her heart: She organized a program to raise money in support of soldiers from Ft. Hood who were serving in the Middle East. It was an undertaking that became so popular that she repeated it every two years to support US Army families, raising half-a-million dollars over a period of eight years from her endeavors. Just prior to her death she was honored by the Garrison commanders of the 3rd US Army Corps at FT. Hood. Anne was a long- time member of The Worship Place, an interdenominational church in Sun City. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Larleen, and is survived by her loving husband, Patrick and her nephews, Cliff and Craig Maisberger. Anne will continue to be revered and mourned by all who knew her, for she was a beautiful remarkable lady.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 20, 2020