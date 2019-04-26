TURNER, Annette Forman Annette Forman Turner passed away on April 24, 2019, following a stroke. Annette was born in Knox City on August 3, 1919, to Lawrence and Cora McLain Forman. Annette and her husband Thomas Luther Turner lived in Corpus Christi, then Austin, where she worked for the Texas Education Agency. When Tom retired as assistant director of the city electric department, he and Annette began spending more time with the cows, horses, pigs, goats, and assorted stray cats at their ranch in Briggs. In later years, Annette took many day trips and tours of the United States, Canada, and Great Britain. She is survived by two daughters, Bobbye Chote and Debbie Mohondro (Bill); three grandsons, Robbie Chote (Robyn), Gregg Chote (Carmen), and Matt Mohondro; two great grandsons, Trey Chote (Lacey) and Gene Chote; and three great great granddaughters, Adler, Finley, and Zelie Annette Chote. She was preceded in death by her husband, sisters Amboline Engle and Undine McGonagill, and son-in-law Robert Chote. Annette also was loved by her extended family, the members of Highland Village Church of Christ and the staff at Westminster Manor. A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 am on Saturday, April 27 at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary