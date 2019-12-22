|
STAPLES, Annette After 81 years, Annette Staples died on December 3, 2019. She had been suffering from congestive heart failure for several years. Born in Mason Hall, TN, she married Clarence Staples, Jr. and lived most of her life in Midland/Odessa, TX. Annette enjoyed her family, traveling with her son and sharing many wonderful moments with her daughter and two grandsons. Annette will forever be remembered by her sister, Frances Allen; her son, William Staples (Rod Caspers); her daughter, Judy (Vince) Hancock; her grandchildren, Austin (Sandy) Hancock and Alex Hancock. Annette was from a large, loving family from Tennessee and is predeceased by her parents and all but one of her siblings. The family would like to express great appreciation for the care and attention provided Annette by the loving staff at Tech Ridge Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care, the compassionate care she received from Encompass Hospice and the supportive companionship of former husband, Junior Staples. A service celebrating her life will be held in Austin in January, 2020. The family kindly requests memorials be shared with the (heart.org).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019