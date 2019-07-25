CAMPBELL, Annie Lee Annie Lee (Gage) Campbell, of Austin, Texas, age 78, went to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She joins her husband of 58 years, Clarence Sidney Campbell, who passed away in 2018. She leaves behind their son, Tracy Campbell of Liberty Hill, Texas. Brother Preston Gage and his wife Kathy of Rockport Texas, and her nephew, Kenny Gage and his wife and children of Portland, Texas. Annie (Ann) was born October 26, 1940 to Gaston and Marie (Wilder) Gage. Born in Taylor, Texas and raised in Thrall Texas, Ann attended Thrall High School, where, despite her small frame, she carried the bass drum for the high school band. It was during this time that she met and married the love of her life, Sidney, and the two began their lives together, moving to Austin shortly after she graduated. Throughout her lifetime, Ann's wit, creativity, and kindheartedness were evident to everyone around her. She is remembered as an incredibly supportive mother of her son Tracy, who recalls that she rarely missed a game from his many childhood sporting activities to his adult Austin Metro Baseball League games, which he still plays today. She had an affinity for working with children, serving in the nursery at Windsor Park Baptist Church of Austin for over 30 years. Additionally, she provided private childcare for several other children, whom she loved as her own even as they grew into adulthood, never forgetting a birthday or anniversary. A member of the Austin Doll Club, Ann made her passion for crocheting, sewing, and jewelry-making into her own business, Campbell's Crafts. She made a prominent name for herself, specializing in crocheting, beadwork, and sewing of doll clothes. Her creations have been promoted and sold in doll shows across the nation. Notably, Ann designed prototype capes for a line of female superheroes, which have been sold worldwide. She was even featured in a column in the Austin American-Statesman for recreating doll-sized wedding dresses for young brides. Ann spent the last several years volunteering for Threads of Love, a group that makes afghan's, blankets, booties, and caps for children in neonatal units. In closing, I would like to give a big thank you to my parent's neighbors for their unselfishness to tend to the needs that would be difficult for my parents to accomplish. A special thank you to nurses Kelly Santema and Janet Newman, who provided care, knowledge and incredible support. Visitation will be held this Friday, July 26, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, located at 3125 North Lamar in Austin, Texas. Church services will be Saturday, July 27, at 10:00 AM at Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 12062 North Lamar, and will be streamed at https://www.walnutcreekbc.org. Pastor Ray Waugh will be officiating services. Graveside services will follow at noon at Taylor City Cemetery, located at 1001 E. 4th Street in Taylor, Texas. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 25, 2019