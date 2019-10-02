Home

Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Providence District Tabernacle
120 N. Gaines Rd.
Cedar Creek, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Providence District Tabernacle
120 N. Gaines Rd.
Cedar Creek, TX
View Map
Annie Lee Haywood Obituary
HAYWOOD, Annie Lee A virtuous woman is one who possesses moral character; she is above reproach; she is excellent in general; and she is respected. The woman in Proverbs 31 is an example of a godly woman. The attributes she possesses are those that all women should strive for. Remembering and Celebrating the Life of Our Matriarch and A Virtuous Woman Our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Mrs. Annie Lee Haywood's Celebration of Life service will be held at Providence District Tabernacle, 120 N. Gaines Rd., Cedar Creek, Texas 78612, Saturday, October 5th, 12:00 PM. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 11:00. She will be resting in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary from 1:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 3rd, where our family will be present for 6:00 PM to receive extended family and friends. In God's care she leaves her loving and devoted daughters; Grace Mosby, PhD. and Othene Bell Wade; (Ron); brother, Clyde Haywood, grandchildren, Larcelia Shells, Richard Allen Mosby Jr., Haywood Edward Mosby, Mercedes Grace Mosby and James Scott Mosby; great grandchildren, Dominique Shells and Grant Shells and many other dear relatives and friends. Her parents, Benjamin Haywood and Larcelia Haywood; daughters, Ruth Evelyn Haywood and Jeannie Mae Haywood; siblings, Melvin Haywood, Willie Haywood and Bettye Faye Emanuel and son-in-law, Dr. Richard Allen Mosby and great granddaughter, Jasmine Shells preceded her in death. Transition - September 26, 2019 Final Arrangements Entrusted to: Mabrie Memorial Mortuary 5000 Almeda Houston, Texas 77004 713-942-7673 and King -Tears Mortuary Inc 1300 E 12th St. Austin, Texas 78702 512-473-8260
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 2, 2019
