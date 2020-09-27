MILLER, Annie Lee Age 66, of Austin died Monday, September 21st. She was born in Burnet, TX on August 24, 1954, a daughter of the late Annie Mae (Mayzone) and Wallace Miller, Sr. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream .com/accounts/7325565 /anniemiller) will be 11AM on Monday, September 28th at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of St. Paul M.B.C. with Pastor Melvin Manor officiating. Interment at Miller Cemetery in Liberty Hill, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 2PM-5PM on Sunday, September 27th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence she designed nine days with him before her death.