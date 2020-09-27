1/1
Annie Lee Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLER, Annie Lee Age 66, of Austin died Monday, September 21st. She was born in Burnet, TX on August 24, 1954, a daughter of the late Annie Mae (Mayzone) and Wallace Miller, Sr. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream .com/accounts/7325565 /anniemiller) will be 11AM on Monday, September 28th at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of St. Paul M.B.C. with Pastor Melvin Manor officiating. Interment at Miller Cemetery in Liberty Hill, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 2PM-5PM on Sunday, September 27th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence she designed nine days with him before her death.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved